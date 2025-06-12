Head-To-Head Survey: Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) versus Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -86.17% -71.14% Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -344.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Alpha Cognition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.16) -0.54 Alpha Cognition $2.93 million 52.51 -$13.77 million ($1.20) -8.00

Alpha Cognition has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Alpha Cognition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaya Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tenaya Therapeutics and Alpha Cognition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 888.92%. Alpha Cognition has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Alpha Cognition.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Alpha Cognition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Alpha Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.