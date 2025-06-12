CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives $123.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 17,386.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 73,372 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Trading Down 1.9%

CAVA Group stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 167.04 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.