Analyzing SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD)

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and ReShape Lifesciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $36.19 million 7.33 -$39.02 million ($4.56) -6.80 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SANUWAVE Health has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

(Get Free Report)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company’s lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.