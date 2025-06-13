Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

