General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,699 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 8.9% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.