Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 607 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

