Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Sells 4,214 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 23.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

