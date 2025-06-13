McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $745.00 to $770.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $731.18 and last traded at $730.39, with a volume of 494940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $717.76.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.38.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This trade represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

