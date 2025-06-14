Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,816,925 shares of company stock worth $215,448,358 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optima Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

