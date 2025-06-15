Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

AMZN stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

