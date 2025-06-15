CX Institutional Sells 910 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $158.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,651.08. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,720 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.