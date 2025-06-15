RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

