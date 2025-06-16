DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $220.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

