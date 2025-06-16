First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$22.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on FM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.40 to C$21.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.3%

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

FM opened at C$21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.81 and a 12 month high of C$23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$844,400.00. Also, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,719.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

