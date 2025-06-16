GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 3,205.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,039 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,624,000 after acquiring an additional 664,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth $233,474,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth $162,095,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.59 on Monday. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk raised CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

