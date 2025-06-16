iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 246,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,778 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,667,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 756,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP raised its position in iQIYI by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 341,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ opened at $1.73 on Monday. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

