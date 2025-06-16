Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.35. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.46.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

