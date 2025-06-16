Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 299 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Relx by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

