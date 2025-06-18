Comparing Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC)

Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Baijiayun Group and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baijiayun Group N/A N/A N/A Innovid -9.09% -7.08% -5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Baijiayun Group and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baijiayun Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innovid 0 4 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Innovid has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than Baijiayun Group.

Baijiayun Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Baijiayun Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baijiayun Group and Innovid”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baijiayun Group $54.53 million 0.11 -$81.86 million N/A N/A Innovid $151.56 million 3.08 -$31.91 million ($0.09) -34.89

Innovid has higher revenue and earnings than Baijiayun Group.

Summary

Innovid beats Baijiayun Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

