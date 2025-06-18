Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

