GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.13 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.14). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.22), with a volume of 866,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 308.13. The stock has a market cap of £609.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.50 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GB Group had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts forecast that GB Group plc will post 17.0176437 earnings per share for the current year.

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

