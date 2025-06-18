Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Solventum alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Solventum by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Solventum by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOLV

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.