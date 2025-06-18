Trust Point Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $350.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.07. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $285.35 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.27.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

