Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Price Target at C$39.23

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

CAE Stock Performance

About CAE

CAE stock opened at C$36.38 on Monday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$22.28 and a twelve month high of C$39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.65.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

