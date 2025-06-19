Brokerages Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Target Price at C$18.07

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHT.UN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$13.23 on Monday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.01.

DRI Healthcare Trust is an open-ended trust that provides unitholders with differentiated exposure to the anticipated growth in the global pharmaceuticals and biotechnology markets. Its business model is focused on managing and growing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties to deliver attractive growth in cash royalty receipts over the long term.

