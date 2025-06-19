Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $218.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 59.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,446,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 506,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

