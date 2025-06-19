Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

