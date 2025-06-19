Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,095 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens cut their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. SM Energy Company has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

