HC Wainwright Cuts Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target to $2.20

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s current price.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELBM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Electra Battery Materials will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

About Electra Battery Materials

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electra Battery Materials stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Electra Battery Materials Corporation ( NASDAQ:ELBM Free Report ) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.45% of Electra Battery Materials worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.