HC Wainwright Cuts Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Price Target to $2.20

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ ELBM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electra Battery Materials has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.83.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Electra Battery Materials will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
