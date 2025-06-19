IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $54.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.27.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
