Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Martin Anthony Clyburn Sells 63,000 Shares

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 63,000 shares of Ramsdens stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.56), for a total value of £214,200 ($287,439.61).

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens Stock Performance

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 348.42 ($4.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £111.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 290.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 185.75 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 360 ($4.83).

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 13.90 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ramsdens had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 EPS for the current year.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.