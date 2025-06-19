Sarepta Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,954 call options on the company. This is an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,025 call options.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.