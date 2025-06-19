AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3% on Insider Selling

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.64. Approximately 4,169,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,390,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Specifically, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,107.28. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,033.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,523,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

