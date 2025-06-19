Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,374,000 after buying an additional 899,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after buying an additional 645,746 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BLDR opened at $106.69 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.