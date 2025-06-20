650 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 616.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CW stock opened at $462.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $479.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

