Contrasting DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) & Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX)

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) and Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Digi Power X’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies 62.45% 171.79% 18.71% Digi Power X -40.00% -47.32% -32.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DeFi Technologies and Digi Power X, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digi Power X 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DeFi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.63%. Digi Power X has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given DeFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DeFi Technologies is more favorable than Digi Power X.

1.9% of Digi Power X shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Digi Power X”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $40.30 million 23.55 -$28.50 million $0.29 9.72 Digi Power X $37.00 million 2.70 -$6.80 million ($0.52) -5.29

Digi Power X has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DeFi Technologies. Digi Power X is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DeFi Technologies has a beta of 5.25, meaning that its stock price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digi Power X has a beta of 5.33, meaning that its stock price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Digi Power X on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Digi Power X

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

