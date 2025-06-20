Contrasting Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and SRIVARU”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.61 -$1.10 billion ($1.73) -1.27 SRIVARU $40,000.00 142.19 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

SRIVARU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lotus Technology and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -119.54% N/A -44.54% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SRIVARU beats Lotus Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

