Contrasting Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Lotus Technology and SRIVARU”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lotus Technology
|$924.35 million
|1.61
|-$1.10 billion
|($1.73)
|-1.27
|SRIVARU
|$40,000.00
|142.19
|-$11.43 million
|N/A
|N/A
SRIVARU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Lotus Technology and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lotus Technology
|-119.54%
|N/A
|-44.54%
|SRIVARU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
SRIVARU beats Lotus Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lotus Technology
Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.
About SRIVARU
Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.
