Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.50.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cargojet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94 and a beta of 0.91. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$69.60 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 982.53%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

