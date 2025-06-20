Raymond James Financial Downgrades Nutrien (TSE:NTR) to Hold

Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTR. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR opened at C$84.39 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$88.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.48%.

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Andrew Kelemen sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.56, for a total transaction of C$574,611.83. Also, Director Kenneth Alvin Seitz sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.32, for a total transaction of C$2,472,768.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,978 shares of company stock valued at $150,249 and have sold 42,822 shares valued at $3,632,828. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world’s largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrientsnitrogen, potash, and phosphatealthough its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with roughly 20% share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in the United States, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

