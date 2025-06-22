Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $135.77

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.77.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.09.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.