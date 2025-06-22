Brokerages Set Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Price Target at $61.20

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

HXL opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,615 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 138.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

