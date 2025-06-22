Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.36.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.
NYSE CNI opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
