Head-To-Head Comparison: SSAB (SSAAY) & Its Competitors

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “STEEL – PRODUCERS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SSAB to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get SSAB alerts:

Volatility & Risk

SSAB has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSAB’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB 4.99% 7.30% 4.68% SSAB Competitors 2.02% 1.00% 1.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

54.8% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SSAB pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SSAB pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 98.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SSAB is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSAB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB $9.78 billion $617.08 million 12.83 SSAB Competitors $18.41 billion $280.11 million 17.17

SSAB’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SSAB. SSAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SSAB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB 0 2 0 0 2.00 SSAB Competitors 434 1541 1654 59 2.36

As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies have a potential upside of 16.48%. Given SSAB’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SSAB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SSAB rivals beat SSAB on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About SSAB

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.