MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,225,608.00 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$1,225,608.00.

MDA Space Stock Up 5.1%

MDA opened at C$32.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$11.78 and a 1-year high of C$32.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

