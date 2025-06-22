Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) vs. Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Head to Head Review

Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC – Get Free Report) and Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Microvision shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Microvision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Microvision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microvision $4.70 million 60.46 -$96.92 million ($0.44) -2.59

Micro Imaging Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvision.

Profitability

This table compares Micro Imaging Technology and Microvision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A Microvision -2,295.70% -161.24% -92.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and Microvision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Microvision 0 1 2 0 2.67

Microvision has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Microvision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvision is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvision has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for food safety and clinical industries in the United States. The company is developing a laser-based rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company has a collaboration Northern Michigan University to investigate an alternative pathogen sample preparation method that could provide a specimen test turnaround time of 4 to 5 hours. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc. develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure. The company also provides MAVIN DR, a dynamic view lidar system, which combines short, medium, and long range sense and field of view into one form; lidar sensors under the MOVIA brand name; and MOSAIK, a software that automates manual data classification or annotation process. In addition, it provides engineering services for its hardware and software products. The company markets its products to customers directly, through trade shows, and its website. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

