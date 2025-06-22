Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$35.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.86.
SCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Strathcona Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 57.67%.
In other news, Senior Officer Pit Kim Chiu acquired 1,665 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. Company insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.
