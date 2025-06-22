Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Receives $14.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Capmk raised Flotek Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Singular Research raised Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Matthew Wilks bought 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $184,516.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,068.50. The trade was a 9.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 149,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTK opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $419.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

