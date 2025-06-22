US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $79.64.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.