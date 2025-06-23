Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.