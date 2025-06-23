Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 74.89 and a quick ratio of 74.89. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,784.82. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,684,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 89.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,855,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 877,675 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $7,813,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $3,360,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

